Are you an adventurous eater? It’s time to put your tastebuds to the test at the Autumn Harvest Festival and WV Roadkill Cook-off.

This one-of-a-kind cook-off, only found in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, features amateur chefs who test their culinary skills with the most commonly found roadkill meats such as venison, bear, alligator, turtle, and many more exotic wildlife.

This annual event has been a staple festival for 30+ years, bringing up to 20,000 people to the small town of Marlinton, and has even drawn the attention of the Food Network, the Travel Channel, and the Discovery Channel.

Guests wanting to sample the cuisine can purchase a wristband at any of the information tents for $10. Taste testing begins at 11 a.m., on September 23 and cook-off winners will be announced at 4:00 p.m.

There will also be live mountain music, the Possum Trot 5K, artisan shops, and artist’s demonstrations.