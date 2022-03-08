WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) “It won’t mean much to us, but it will be a major blow to Russia.”

That’s how Jason Haswell, managing director of the Monteverde Group, feels about the United States’ plan to ban imports of Russian oil, liquid natural gas and coal.

“If you look at the total imports of all those products combined, it still only makes up about 8% of the U.S. imports,” Haswell explained. “And if you look at crude oil alone, it’s about 200,000 barrels a day, or 3% of our imports.”

And he said the U.S. government may do a release from the emergency reserve of oil, which would also help.

Haswell said the United States is also in talks with Iran, re-entering a previous nuclear energy deal that was in place before but was severed by the Trump administration.

“By re-entering that deal, it would release Iranian oil back onto our market and would make up for what we don’t get from Russia,” he noted.

He said most of our oil imports come from Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, and we produce a lot domestically as well.

“We don’t actually have much trade with Russia,” he noted. “The release from the Reserve and the Iranian deal should be more than enough to offset what we won’t be importing from Russia.

He said Europe is in a different position, being far more reliant upon Russia for fossil fuel.