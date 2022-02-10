West Virginia fines Suddenlink $2.2M over service complaints

West Virginia regulators have fined Suddenlink Communications $2.2 million and ordered it to locate a call center in the state following customer complaints about the quality of service.

The Public Service Commission opened an investigation last year.

The commission found that Suddenlink ignored thousands of customer complaints, reduced the number of full-time employees, intentionally reduced its maintenance work and budget and, changed its method of communicating with customers.

The Kanawha County Commission says the final order requires that Suddenlink apply the fine as credits on customers’ bills. Suddenlink is owned by New York-based Altice and provides cable TV, internet and telephone service throughout much of West Virginia.