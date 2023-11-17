WEST VIRGINIA– A former West Virginia fire chief has died.

Officials confirm that former Wellsburg, West Virginia fire chief Richard Kins has died.

Kins spent 38 years as the Chief of the Wellsburg Fire Department. He also provided 50 plus years of service in the Wellsburg Fire Department and was an Army Veteran.

Bethany Fire took a moment on their Facebook page to off their sympathy ” Our Thoughts and Prayers are with the Kins family and the Wellsburg Fire Dept. Rest In Peace Chief Richard Kins.”

7News will update you with service information