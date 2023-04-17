West Virginia firefighters responded to a rescue after a camper allegedly fell overnight and was incapacitated.

The Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department said they had to hike about one mile through extremely rough terrain on the Cheat River in the area of “big splat” to reach the patient and communications were nearly impossible at the scene of the incident.

Firefighters said they began treatment and preparations for evacuation which included multiple rope systems that were set to extricate the patient safely but responders say they were faced with a multi-hour operation.

Officials say Maryland State Police Aviation Command authorized a hoist operation and the patient was hoisted from the canyon and airlifted to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The status of the patient has not been released at this time.