BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wellsburg Police Department has released information regarding an official Wellbsurg Volunteer Fire Department vehicle that was hit by another driver who was allegedly under the influence.

According to WPD, on December 28, the WVFD Chevy Tahoe was parked on Charles Street awaiting repairs when Garey Wallace, 36, of Steubenville, ran off the road and struck the parked SUV in a 2016 Ford Escape.

The WVFD vehicle was totaled with heavy front-end damage.

Officials say weather conditions did not factor into the crash, but Wallace is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A blood test was given, and the results are still pending.

According to reports, Wallace was driving with a suspended license and is being charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

