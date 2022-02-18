A man fishing in West Virginia was saved after falling through ice.

According to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police (WVNRP) a 39-year-old male, his wife, and two children went Curtisville Lake in Marion County to fish.

Investigators say the man walked ut on the ice to cast in an area that was not covered with ice near the lake’s overflow outlet. The ice gave way and the fisherman found himself submerged in the freezing water.

WVNRP said the man was able to swim limb upon the concrete cover of the overflow outlet.

Officials say the wife was lucky enough to use a cell phone, in an area that does not normally have reliable service, to phone 911 for help.

WVNRP says no one else at the lake other than the fisherman and his family.

The Mannington VFD, who responded to the scene, used their rescue boat to bring the fisherman to shore safely. The fisherman was treated at the scene for hypothermia and did not want to go to a hospital for further treatment, according to WVNRP.

The fisherman told WVNRP this was his first-time ice fishing and he knew very little about it.

Natural Resources Police Officers Kocsis and France responded to the scene along with the Marion County Rescue Squad.