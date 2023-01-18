The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 12 cents higher this week at $3.309 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.309

Average price during the week of January 9, 2023 $3.183

Average price during the week of January 18, 2022 $3.116



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.402 Bridgeport

$3.363 Clarksburg

$3.123 Huntington

$3.345 Martinsburg

$3.376 Morgantown

$3.195 Parkersburg

$3.359 Weirton

$3.308 Wheeling



Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas rose five cents over the past week to $3.32. Today’s average is 17 cents more than a month ago and a penny more than a year ago. Shorter days and winter weather are combining to lower gasoline demand, but the price of oil rose as worries of a global economic recession eased. The main factor in this week’s increase is the higher cost of oil which accounts for more than half of the cost of a gallon of gas.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand barely budged last week, rising slightly from 7.51 million barrels per day to 7.56 barrels per day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 222.7 million barrels to 226.8 million barrels. Flat gasoline demand and increased supply are contributing to limited pump price increases.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.47 to settle at $79.86. A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of last week. Additionally, after China increased quotas for oil purchases this year, the market rallied as a sign that crude oil demand may be more robust than anticipated.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.