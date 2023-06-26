U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that West Virginia will receive $1,210,800,969.85in funding through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program to deploy high-speed internet networks.

The BEAD program, and the funding for it, was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“Connecting West Virginia has been a top priority of mine since Day One in the U.S. Senate, and today’s announcement has the ability to lead us to a major breakthrough in that effort,” Senator Capito said. “I have consistently worked with those involved in this process at both the state and federal levels to ensure our maps are as accurate as possible and West Virginia receives its fair share of funding. This funding, which is the largest amount of broadband funding awarded to the state to date, will assist in our efforts to provide communities with the resources they need to improve connectivity overall. We are on the cusp of a major breakthrough – one that I am committed to seeing though.”