During his media briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was asked about how West Virginia is handling inflation in the state and Governor Justice places the blame on Washington, D.C.

‘We all know, what has the Biden administration done? They want to blame this on Putin but on day one they stopped the Key Stone Pipeline. We have created our own mess and it’s come from DC, said Gov. Justice.”

Gov. Justice continued to say that everything is going off the chart, fertilizer, cost of equipment, and diesel.

‘What has happened in a matter of a little over a year? The election happened. And then we started chasing these rainbows and with all that look exactly where we are, Gov. Justice said.

Gov Justice added, ‘If we don’t get a grip on this from our federal government, we’re not inspecting anything from DC, today.’