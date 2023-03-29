CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spoke at the most recent administration briefing on March 29.

During the briefing, he took time to offer his condolences to the families affected by the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the briefing, he asked that West Virginians join him and his wife Kathy in prayers for those victims and their families. He stated that the shooting was senseless and terrible.

He states “I love our country beyond good sense and I surely love our state in an incredible way. I do not see reasons for as why just logic and good sense doesn’t prevail. I don’t see reasons why we should now be a people of what you can get by with vs what is right and wrong.”

He goes on to say, “I make plenty of mistakes and I screw up all kinds of things, but absolutely I do not know what is going on with our nation, and in a lot of ways it’s just plain, not good.”

He also stated that he just signed a ban on products sold in convenience stores that are being sold to children without any type of age regulation.

He gave the people of West Virginia a warning. “America is not invincible. For all of us that believe that no matter what we do, for all of us that believe no matter what we do every day that it will be ok, it could possibly not be ok and we best better get worried about that. And we best better get back to what we know as common sense or what we know as right and wrong.”