MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is making a special trip to Moundsville, West Virginia, on August 25 for a bill signing and grant presentation.

The governor’s first event, at 11:00 a.m. is being held at the West Virginia Division of Highways District Six Headquarters to sign Senate Bill 1027, which provides $150 million to WVDOT for use in continuing to improve primary and secondary roads.

At 1:00 p.m., the governor will be at Grave Creek Mound Historic Site to present grants to arts organizations in Moundsville and the surrounding areas.

Gov. Justice and Curator Reid-Smith will be presenting these awards to FY24 Arts in Education, Arts Partners, Community Arts Project Support, Cultural Facilities, and Professional Development for Artists grants.