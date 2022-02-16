CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took to Facebook on Wednesday to endorse Congressman David McKinley for Congress.

Before the 2020 Census, West Virginia had three congressional districts, but, due to a decline in population, the state lost one of those districts. This means that Congressman McKinley will have to go head-to-head with Congressman Alex Mooney over the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s newly-allocated 2nd District.

Justice’s statement on his endorsing McKinley reads as follows:

“I look forward to being a special guest at an event for my friend Congressman David McKinley. Congressman McKinley works hard in the US House of Representatives for the people of West Virginia, and has for his entire career. I see him working in our communities, and he is a fighter for the people of West Virginia. I am proud to support and endorse him.

Like myself, David has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. Frankly, I do not agree with his vote to authorize a January 6th investigative committee. However, it did take a lot of courage for him to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and I know without question that vote was done out of his love for the great people of West Virginia. The infrastructure dollars we will receive will positively impact the lives of all West Virginians in a major way.

At the end of the day, West Virginia needs a Congressman that is in touch with West Virginians and who genuinely cares about what West Virginians care about. Congressman McKinley has never been elected to serve in another state’s Legislature (Congressman Mooney has), been the chairman of another state’s Republican Party (Congressman Mooney has), or been under an active federal investigation (Congressman Mooney has). In fact, his opponent has only met with me one time since I became governor, but I see and talk to David all the time. I have serious concerns about his opponent’s ability to represent West Virginians well, after spending the majority of his time and life representing Maryland.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice