West Virginia Governor Jim Justice underwent surgery on Monday.

Gov. Justice had his gallbladder removed and the surgery was successful.

According to officials, despite never having gallbladder issues before, he had a sudden flare-up last Thursday evening. After consultation with his doctors, they recommended it be removed

“Gov. Justice is currently resting well, in good spirits, and anxious to get back to work serving the great people of West Virginia, said officials close to the Governor.”