WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is celebrating his first hunting kill of the season.

The Governor posted a photo on his social media pages of his first buck of the season. The Governor said it took him a few trips.

Governor Justice appeared to shoot the buck with a bow.

“There is nothing like being in the woods in West Virginia during hunting season,” the Governor said.

Those in West Virginia can win prizes during the Big Buck Photo Giveaway.

Click here to enter.