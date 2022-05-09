Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Braxton County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – the day of services celebrating the distinguished life and service of Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John D. Forbush.

Forbush died on Sunday, May 1, heroically attempting to save a woman and child who were trapped in a vehicle submerged in the Elk River near Sutton. Forbush was unable to free them and also lost his life in the rescue effort. He was 24 years old.

“This brave firefighter should be known as a hero to all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “We can never thank our firefighters and all of our first responders enough for how they always run to the fire and put their lives on the line for all of us.”