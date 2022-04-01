A published report says West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered an investigation of conditions at Southern Regional Jail.

The move comes after WVVA-TV reported on concerns that inmates at the jail in Beaver were being treated inhumanely.

Justice said in a statement to the station that he has directed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy to look into the allegations and report back quickly.

Homeland Security oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Justice said in the statement on Thursday that the allegations are serious, “so we need to get to the bottom of what’s really happening.”

The Department of Homeland Security responded to 7News regarding the WVVA report:

‘The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation believe these allegations are patently false. We have reached out to the author of these stores to request that she retract the unverified allegations and/or note our concerns in her reporting. Our agency takes allegations of this nature very seriously, and we wish to begin a dialogue with Ms. Moore and her news station so that any future reporting will contain accurate information from verified sources.’