West Virginia Governor Jim Justice proclaimed February as Black History Month.

Gov. Justice said Black History Month is ‘near and dear’ to his heart and not only to his heart but to a lot of people in West Virginia.

The Governor said there have been incredible African American individuals that have made an impact in West Virginia and throughout history.

Gov. Justice spoke about Dr. Carter G Woodson, who was the principal of Douglas High School in Huntington, West Virginia and how Woodson started Black History Month.

The Governor said he was proud to proclaim February as Black History Month.