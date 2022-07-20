West Virginia Governor was ranked one of the best Governors in America.

The latest poll results released by Morning Consult ranked Gov. Justice as having the #5 highest approval rating of all governors in America.

Last year, Gov. Justice was ranked #6 in the same poll.

“To be among the very highest-approved governors in America is a true honor. With all the historic successes we’ve seen in West Virginia, especially in the past year, people are prouder than ever to be from this state. They’re walking around with their heads held high, and that’s exactly what this poll proves,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians can truly sense that the rocket ship ride that I promised is real and it’s happening. We’re setting record after record. We’re changing our image to the outside world. We’re proving that we’re the diamond in the rough that everyone missed. As someone who loves this amazing state beyond good sense, I could not be more proud of what we’ve accomplished, and now we’ve just got to keep the ball rolling.”