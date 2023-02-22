CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said that “bad actors” in the West Virginia State Police will be addressed.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Justice said that he could not comment on the specifics of an investigation into WVSP, but he said that he fully supports “cutting out bad actors.” He added that the public should remember that working in law enforcement is a “tough job.”

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is investigating the West Virginia State Police after an anonymous letter made claims about inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars, a hidden camera in a woman’s locker room, and abuse of overtime, among other things.

7News partner 13 News reached out to the Justice administration previously to ask if anyone has been put on administrative leave as a result of the investigation and what immediate oversight of the budget or overtime has been made as a result of the allegations.

They did not directly answer our questions, but they sent us a statement that said in part:

“Over the past few months, extensive work has been done by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General and other retired law enforcement officers employed by the Department of Homeland Security…”

Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy said, “I join the governor in expressing continued confidence in the men and women of the West Virginia State Police. The actions of a few should not tarnish the reputation of the organization.”