West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave his thoughts on the Bob Huggins DUI arrest and the coach’s resignation during his media briefing on Tuesday.

Gov. Justice said that Huggins has a problem and that he needs to get help. The Governor added that we can’t be making excuses for Huggins either and the whole situation could have been “disastrous.”

The Governor also said that Huggins is a friend, a heck of a coach, and thankful and proud of what he did at West Virginia University.

Gov. Justice said he didn’t talk to anyone at West Virginia University about the Huggins decision.

Former West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned a day after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.