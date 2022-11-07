West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States.

‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s struggling. He’s struggling in every way. We should be sympathetic to that but our nation’s at risk,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice added what issues he thought President Biden is struggling with which included Afghanistan, crime across the country, inflation, and The Southern Border. ‘Whatever it may be, is the Biden administration getting anything right? ‘

The Governor’s comments come after Biden said Friday that that wind and solar are cheaper means of generating energy than coal and oil and that “no one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it.”

Referring to coal plants, he said, “we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”

The White House released a statement on Saturday after Senator Joe Manchin criticized the President’s remarks.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday said that “President Biden knows that the men and women of coal country built this nation” and emphasized the reduction in unemployment rates in West Virginia, one of the largest coal-producing states in the nation, since Biden took office. The President’s plans are already bringing new energy and manufacturing jobs to the region, and in the years ahead, will continue to create new jobs with projects like hydrogen energy generation.’

Gov. Justice added that we should ’embrace the alternatives’ such as solar and wind but it’s ‘frivolous’ that we could do without fossil fuels. He continued and claimed that it’s insulting to the ‘good men and women that have mined our coal forever and a day.

‘Maybe someday we will be able to do without fossil fuels but today there is no possibility that this world can do without fossil fuels, no way that West Virginia can either, and to turn our back on these good men and women is just plain wrong.’ Gov. Justice stated.

You can watch the media briefing here.