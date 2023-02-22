West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said in a media briefing that he will sign the campus carry bill ‘in seconds’ once it reaches his desk.

Gov Justice said on Wednesday, ‘When this bill comes to me, it won’t be with me just a matter of seconds because I’ll sign it.”

“God forbid, it may very well be that we got somebody on that campus that has a firearm and something bad starts to happen and everything. It may safe a bunch of lives,” Gov. Justice said

The Governor added that he believes in the 2nd Amendment and the people that have firearms and carry permits are ‘law bidding good people.’

A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto state college and university campuses has passed the in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday.

The bill, called the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” allows an individual holding current and valid license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of state institutions of higher education.

It allows institutions to limit the carrying of concealed firearms at organized events taking place at a stadium or arena with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators, daycare facilities located on university property and a few other exceptions.

People against the bill say that they believe the bill would bring more injuries and violence to college campuses, as well as be unfair to students.