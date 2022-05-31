West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had his first media briefing after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which lead to the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

Gov. Justice made statements about the shooting saying that society has regressed.

‘How were things in America 50 years ago? I think in most people’s eyes, we have regressed,’ Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice added, ‘think of the pornographic material are young are able to have access to now, think about the violence in video games that we continue to promote to our youngest.’

‘These tragedies will continue, said Gov. Justice ‘ until we are willing to take an all-in, all-comprehensive approach to what’s going on and we’re really willing to use good logic and good sense.

Gov. Justice says he does believe we should do more to protect our schools and encouraged public officials to do something with kids to help impact their life.