Congressman David Mckinley and Governor Jim Justice invite you to welcome Veloxint to West Virginia on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m.

In an announcement, Mckinley and Justice will talk about the 200-300 jobs that will be created with Veloxint, the world’s strongest copper, tungsten, and chrome alloys.

With 15 years of research and technology under a license from MIT, Mckinley and Justice are excited to have Veloxint make its way to West Virginia.

The announcement will be made at 1142 Middle Creek Rd Triadelphia, West Virginia 26059.