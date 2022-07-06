West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he plans to appeal a ruling that denied federal assistance for flooding in three counties.

Justice says the Federal Emergency Management Agency ruled that May 6 storm damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties.

Several inches of rain flooded streets and disrupted utilities in some places.

The governor’s request last month for a disaster declaration included individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster loans.

The flooding did not meet FEMA’s threshold to request public assistance.

Justice said the state has 30 days to appeal the ruling.