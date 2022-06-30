During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he will call a special session to vote on the abortion law in the Mountain State.

Gov. Justice said he talked to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about the law that has been on the books since the 1800s and the enforcement of the laws.

The Governor and AG both agreed that they need to ‘move faster and further for detailed clarification.’

‘ The legislature needs to amend this law to get absolute clarification in every way,’ said Gov. Justice.

The Governor says he plans to call the special session soon and to have the legislature to get their stuff in order in what way they want to go.

West Virginia medical providers and advocates filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to prevent the abortion ban in state court.