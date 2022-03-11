West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to deliver an address on America’s energy crisis today at noon.

The address will be given at Noon in the Lower Rotunda of the State Capitol.

No other details were given by the Governor’s office.

(NewsNation) — Some state governors are calling for a federal pause on the gas tax amid the nationwide gas hike.

Six state governors, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, and others call for a federal gas tax holiday to help save Americans money at the gas pump.

As of Thursday, the national gas average hit a record high of $4.32 per gallon and that number is climbing, forcing people to make concessions.

