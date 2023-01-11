Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his seventh State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Gov. Justice is said last week he he’s going to announce another proposal to tax cuts.

Justice did not provide specifics during his weekly coronavirus hearing Wednesday. The Republican is scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Legislature on Jan. 11.

“I want everybody to stay really close in tune to what we say that night,” he said. “Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down.”

Among other proposals, lawmakers also are set to consider adding staff to public school classrooms in order to help students’ reading skills.

In October, Justice floated another plan, saying he wanted to eliminate a personal property tax that residents pay annually on vehicles. The following month, voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment designed by state lawmakers that would have enabled lawmakers to eliminate a business and inventory tax, along with the personal property vehicle tax.

Members of the state Senate and the House of Delegates plan to introduce legislation that would place teaching assistants in early-grade classrooms, Republican Senate President Craig Blair said last week.

That comes after West Virginia scored historically low on the most recent nationwide reading and math assessment. The Republican supermajority has focused on expanding alternative education programs like charter schools and school choice programs.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw introduced a similar proposal past year, but the legislation failed to advance. Following a meeting between Justice and legislative leaders, Hanshaw said he expects teaching assistant funding to be included in the governor’s proposed budget.

In 2022, Gov. Justice concluded his State of the State address by bringing up his famous bulldog, Babydog, picking her up, turning her rear end to the audience, and saying “Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”

You can watch the State of the State address on WTRF.com and the 7News Facebook page