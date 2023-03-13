West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is planning to sign the Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act which would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder, on Monday.

The purpose of this bill (SB490) is to create the offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing a law enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, courthouse security officer, correctional officer, the State Fire Marshal, a deputy or assistant fire marshal, firefighter, or emergency medical service personnel engaged in their official duties and thereby causing the death of the person acting in his or her official capacity.

The penalty for this offense would be 15 years to life.

Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020. She died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.