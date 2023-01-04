West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that he will stop his COVID-19 briefings and will rebrand his briefings.

Gov. Justice said with the new year they will be moving forward and will rebrand his briefings as the ‘Justice Administration Update Briefings.’

The Governor said he will still honor those who died from COVID during these briefings, ‘We should honor and respect those,’ Justice said.

The briefings will have COVID updates and Gov. Justice will take questions from the media.

New elements added to the briefings will be having the Governors cabinet members speak during the briefings as well.

‘If this turns tough again, we will go back to a COVID briefing,’ Gov. Justice said.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.