West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed a bill that would have split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate agencies.

The Governor says he’s committed to improving the DHHR but first wants a review of its issues, bottlenecks, and inefficiencies.

Under the bill, the DHHR would have been divided into the Department of Health and Department of Human Resources.

Some bill supporters had said the move was long overdue for such a large agency.

The DHHR currently has one cabinet secretary overseeing 39% of the state’s entire spending.

Supporters also said the bill also could help better address the state’s substance abuse crisis.