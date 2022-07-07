A West Virginia National Guard member who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Jamie Lynn Ferguson entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building during a conference call with a U.S. magistrate judge in Washington, D.C.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors asked that three other charges be dismissed.

The 44-year-old Ferguson also agreed to pay $500 restitution for damage caused to the Capitol.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 18.