According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022.
January 14, 2022
Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person
Location: Marshall, West Virginia
Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc
Mine Type: Underground
Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)
The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here
February 28, 2022
Accident Classification: Machinery
Location: Mcdowell, West Virginia
Mine Controller: Ramaco Resources Inc
Mine Type: Underground
Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)
The final report for the February 28 fatality can be found here
August 17, 2022
Accident Classification: Powered Haulage
Location: Ohio, West Virginia
Mine Controller: Alliance Resource Partners LP
Mine Type: Underground
Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)
The alert for the August 17 mine fatality can be found here
September 1, 2022
Accident Classification: Electrical
Location: Kanawha, West Virginia
Mine Controller: Seven Energy AG
Mine Type: Underground
Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)
The report for the September 1 mine fatality can be found here
Some deaths on mining property are determined to be unrelated to mining activity and are not included in MSHA’s fatality statistics – See recent “non-chargeable” fatalities: