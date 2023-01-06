According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022.

January 14, 2022

Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person

Location: Marshall, West Virginia

Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc

Mine Type: Underground

Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)

The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here

February 28, 2022

Accident Classification: Machinery

Location: Mcdowell, West Virginia

Mine Controller: Ramaco Resources Inc

Mine Type: Underground

Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)

The final report for the February 28 fatality can be found here

August 17, 2022

Accident Classification: Powered Haulage

Location: Ohio, West Virginia

Mine Controller: Alliance Resource Partners LP

Mine Type: Underground

Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)

The alert for the August 17 mine fatality can be found here

September 1, 2022

Accident Classification: Electrical

Location: Kanawha, West Virginia

Mine Controller: Seven Energy AG

Mine Type: Underground

Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous)

The report for the September 1 mine fatality can be found here

Some deaths on mining property are determined to be unrelated to mining activity and are not included in MSHA’s fatality statistics – See recent “non-chargeable” fatalities: