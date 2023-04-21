CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has the highest percentage of happily-married couples, according to a study by Mixbook.
The study shows that 90% of West Virginians are happily married. It beats Minnesota (88%) and Colorado (86%) for the top spot.
The states with the highest percentage of happily-married couples, according to the study, include:
- West Virginia (90%)
- Minnesota (88%)
- Colorado (86%)
- Indiana (86%)
- Kentucky (84%)
- Nebraska (83%)
- Washington (83%)
- North Carolina (82%)
- Oklahoma (81%)
- Ohio (81%)
The study says the states with the highest percentage of married couples are Utah; Idaho; Wyoming; Nebraska; and Maine. The states with the lowest percentage of married couples are Louisiana; New York; Mississippi; New Mexico; and Rhode Island.
The study says they used results from a survey conducted by Mixbook and Census data to find the results.