CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has the highest percentage of happily-married couples, according to a study by Mixbook.

The study shows that 90% of West Virginians are happily married. It beats Minnesota (88%) and Colorado (86%) for the top spot.

The states with the highest percentage of happily-married couples, according to the study, include:

  1. West Virginia (90%)
  2. Minnesota (88%)
  3. Colorado (86%)
  4. Indiana (86%)
  5. Kentucky (84%)
  6. Nebraska (83%)
  7. Washington (83%)
  8. North Carolina (82%)
  9. Oklahoma (81%)
  10. Ohio (81%)

The study says the states with the highest percentage of married couples are Utah; Idaho; Wyoming; Nebraska; and Maine. The states with the lowest percentage of married couples are Louisiana; New York; Mississippi; New Mexico; and Rhode Island.

The study says they used results from a survey conducted by Mixbook and Census data to find the results.