Some West Virginia homeowners who have had financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for assistance from the state.

Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia Housing Development Fund program will start accepting applications next Monday.

The program can provide up to $15,000 for past-due mortgage payments and up to $5,000 for past-due insurance, property tax payments, and other housing costs.

Lesser amounts are available for past-due utilities, internet assistance or help with certain down-payment loans.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a hardship such as an income reduction or increase in expenses related to the pandemic.