A West Virginia horse jockey has been arrested on murder charges.

Bryson L. Butterfly, 18 of Harpers Ferry, WV was one of three suspects charged with first-degree murder and robbery, which occurred in Baltimore County Maryland.

According to a report in the Baltimore Sun, the shooting killed 17-year-old Elias Cieslak and was described in court records as a drug deal and armed robbery gone bad. Cieslak was a high school student.

The Baltimore County Prosecutors Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force (CARTF) in locating and apprehending Butterfly. The investigation revealed Butterfly had fled the area and may be in Jefferson County, WV.

The CARTF with the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force determined Butterfly was residing in the 1600 Block of Engle Switch Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV. Further information received during the investigation led detectives to the Hollywood Casinos Racetrack in Charles Town, WV where the subject was known to be a jockey.

the other subjects arrested were 32-year-old David Lofton on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and use of a firearm in a felony and a minor has also ben charged but the name of that minor has not been released.

Butterfly is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail to await his extradition to Maryland.