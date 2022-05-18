First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that her office will be hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest in honor of the state’s 159th birthday.

West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original cake recipe. One recipe will be chosen and designated the “official” West Virginia birthday cake, served every year on June 20th to celebrate our statehood.

“This is just another way that we can celebrate West Virginia and the creative people that make their homes here,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “The Governor and I are so excited to see all of the wonderful entries and choose a recipe that truly honors West Virginia.”

The recipe should use ingredients and methods that remind participants of West Virginia. Recipe submissions must include:

List of cake ingredients

Steps to make the cake batter

List of ingredients for icing/glaze

Steps to make the cake icing or glaze

In addition, participants may suggest special toppings or decorations for their cake, give details about their recipe, and tell why it is the best cake to be designated West Virginia’s “official” birthday cake.

One grand prize winner will be selected and other prizes will be awarded during the West Virginia Birthday celebration on June 20th.

Participants must enter online here: Birthday Cake Contest Entry

The deadline for submissions is June 7, 2022.