WEST VIRGINIA — Marshall County Delegate Charlie Reynolds has formally submitted his resignation from his position as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 6th District, effective immediately.

In a typed memo, Reynolds states that the decision was not made lightly but after careful consideration of his personal and professional priorities.

Reynolds goes on to state the honor and privilege it was to serve the constituents of the 6th District and is grateful for the trust and support he received from the community over the years.

Reynolds states that he has decided to pursue a different path in his life, one that requires his full attention and dedication.