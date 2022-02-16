The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill 68 to 25 that removes certain requirements in school for students to get a driver’s license.

House Bill 4535 proposes a person ages 15 to 18 who is trying to get a learner’s permit or driver’s license will no longer have to have satisfactory grades in school or have good school attendance.

A handful of Republicans voted against the bill arguing that removing the requirement would make it harder to keep certain students in school. The law instead should have exemptions for students in certain situations rather than remove the requirements altogether.

“The children I’m speaking of feel they have no other option but to leave school,” said the bill’s lead sponsor House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor. “You can hold this over their head and tell them that they can’t drive, it doesn’t matter, they’re still leaving. They feel they have to go to work, or they feel they need to watch over their siblings because their parents aren’t doing a good job.”

“I’m very sympathetic,” said Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha. “I think there probably should be an exemption for students that actually have to work in order to maintain their families. That makes sense to me. But I think it’s a hammer approach to get rid of the policy that affects thousands of students who don’t have those tragic circumstances and who just don’t want to go to school.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.