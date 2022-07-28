WEST VIRGINIA -West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates has passed a sweeping abortion ban.

It makes providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

During an hourslong debate, the sound of screams and chants from protesters standing outside the chamber rang through the room.

Lawmakers narrowly voted 46 to 43 to add an exemption for victims of rape and incest until 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The exemption also requires victims to report their assault to law enforcement.

The bill provides other exceptions for an ectopic pregnancy, a “nonmedically viable fetus” or a medical emergency.