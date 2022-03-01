The state House of Delegates has passed legislation, House Bill 4071, making masks optional for students and faculty across West Virginia.

The bill passed the chamber with a vote of 80 to 16 and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

HB 4071 proposed to prohibit public schools from imposing a COVID-19 mask mandate for any student or school employee, regardless of confirmed outbreaks.

According to WSAZ, It would also let the student’s parents or guardians have the option to determine whether the student will wear a mask along with it outlawing testing requirements for those who are asymptomatic and presymptomatic.

As for quarantine, the legislation would restrict it to only those who test positive for COVID-19 and the quarantine period would only last for five days or with a negative test result.

Democrats opposed the measure arguing that it would endanger other students as well as family members who interact with those who would be exposed.