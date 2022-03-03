Billy Moore, a former inmate at USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, was indicted today on an assault charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Moore, 24, was indicted today on one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact.” Moore is accused of assaulting a corrections officer in March 2021 at USP Hazleton.

Moore is facing up to eight years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.