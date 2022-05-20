An inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer had admitted to a threat charge.

Shawn L. Price, 42-years-old,

pleaded guilty today to one count of “Transmitting Threatening Communications in Interstate Commerce.” Price threatened someone by phone in November 2021. According to the indictment, the threat included breaking the subject’s neck and torturing the subject.

Price faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.