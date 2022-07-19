A second federal inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

The Exponent Telegram reports Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced 33-year-old Michael Owle on Monday after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Owle and co-defendant Ruben Laurel killed Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton in 2012.

Laurel received the same sentence last week after pleading guilty.