CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — An inmate previously housed at United States Penitentiary Hazleton was sentenced today to 25 years after admitting to second-degree murder in a 2012 death of another inmate.

Ruben Laurel, 43, was sentenced today to 300 months of incarceration after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of inmate Anthony M. Dallas.

Laurel, along with another inmate, repeatedly stabbed and cut Dallas, killing him on August 29, 2012, at USP Hazleton in Preston County.

Dallas suffered nearly 50 stab wounds, wounding him in the heart, lungs, and liver.

Another inmate also suffered injuries during the attack but survived.

Laurel is now housed at United States Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana.