West Virginia has again been ranked the most overweight and obese state in America.

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the healthcare system $173 billion each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America.

Overall Rank for West Virginia: 1 st

1 st – % of Obese Adults

– % of Obese Adults 1 st – % of Obese Children

– % of Obese Children 4 th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

– % of Physically Inactive Adults 1 st – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

– % of Adults with High Cholesterol 11 th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

– % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day 1 st – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

– % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes 3 rd – % of Adults with Hypertension

– % of Adults with Hypertension 9th – Obesity-Related Death Rate

Obese Man (Canva)

“In West Virginia, 73.9% of the state’s residents are either overweight or obese, which is 1.3 times the lowest rate of 55.9% for the District of Columbia,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst. “The Mountain State has the highest rate of adults with type-2 diabetes in the nation, 14.4%, which is more than double Vermont’s 7%. Lack of access to healthy food retailers and low rates of physical activity are big contributors to the obesity epidemic in West Virginia.”

20 Most Overweight States

1. West Virginia 11. Oklahoma 2. Mississippi 12. North Carolina 3. Kentucky 13. Kansas 4. Louisiana 14. Ohio 5. Arkansas 15. Iowa 6. Tennessee 16. Georgia 7. Alabama 17. New Mexico 8. Texas 18. Missouri 9. South Carolina 19. South Dakota 10. Delaware 20. Maine

Tips for Overweight and Obese Americans