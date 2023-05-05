(WTRF) West Virginia is obese, according to a new report gathered by the US News.

U.S. News has made a new list of the top ten most obese states in the United States and West Virginia ranks number one on their list.

Obesity is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO also says body mass index (BMI) and over 30 is obese.

U.S. News ranks West Virginia as the worst public health state and the worst healthcare state with an obesity rate of 40.7 %.

The rankings come from the obesity rates given by the CDC, according to U.S. News.

The adult obesity rate is one of six metrics U.S News used to come up with the best and worst public health states in America. The other metrics included are: mortality rate, suicide rate, smoking rate, mental health, and infant mortality rate.

The top 10 obese states in America according to U.S News can be found below and here