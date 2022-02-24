Dust off your wizarding robes, pack your wands and chocolate frogs and start those flying cars because Wizardfest is coming to West Virginia.

Wizard Fest is an interactive party that celebrates the wizarding world, cosplay, and all things magic in one spectacular event.

On April 8th the party will commence at a handpicked venue in Huntington West Virginia with trivia, wizard-themed cocktails, cosplay costume contests, a live DJ and dance party, and each night there will be a tri-Wizard tournament.

Throughout the night the headmaster awards or deducts points and each night a house winner is declared. There will be a winning house at the end of the year, and everyone from that house who attended the party this year will receive a prize.

For more information and ticket, details go to wizardfest.com.