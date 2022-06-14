CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent at $1,129 a month. The average monthly cost of bills per US household is $2,003.
|Bill Category
|Average Monthly Bill
|% of Households with Bill
|Average Annual Cost
|Mortgage
|$1,368
|40%
|$6,566
|Rent
|$1,129
|35%
|$4,742
|Auto Loan
|$433
|73%
|$3,693
|Utilities
|$328
|78%
|$3,070
|Auto Insurance
|$196
|82%
|$1,929
|Health Insurance
|$123
|76%
|$1,122
|Cable and Internet
|$114
|82%
|$1,122
|Mobile Phone
|$113
|94%
|$1,275
|Alarm and Security
|$84
|15%
|$151
|Life Insurance
|$82
|27%
|$266
Hawaii is the most expensive state for household bills with a $2,911 average bill. That’s $908 more than the national average. Hawaiians with a mortgage pay a $2,137 monthly bill, but that only makes up 38% of households. Renters, who make up 41%, spend $1,712 a month, which is $583 more than the national average, according to doxo.
Top 10 Most Expensive States for Household Bills
|State
|Total Spend per Month
|% HH Income
|1
|Hawaii
|$2,911
|44%
|2
|California
|$2,649
|41%
|3
|New Jersey
|$2,610
|36%
|4
|Massachusetts
|$2,511
|36%
|5
|Maryland
|$2,456
|34%
|6
|Connecticut
|$2,380
|35%
|7
|New York
|$2,361
|39%
|8
|Alaska
|$2,334
|36%
|9
|Washington
|$2,227
|37%
|10
|New Hampshire
|$2,256
|35%
West Virginia seems to be unique in having a low number of people who have a mortgage or rent, according to the doxo report. Only 34% of households in the study have a mortgage and only 27% of households rent. Both cost nearly half of the national average as well with an $817 average monthly mortgage and a $695 average monthly rent. Even though the bills are low, people in the state are still paying an average ratio compared to their income.
Top 10 Least Expensive States for Household Bills
|State
|Total Spend per Month
|% HH Income
|1
|West Virginia
|$1,452
|38%
|2
|Arkansas
|$1,552
|40%
|3
|Mississippi
|$1,559
|42%
|4
|Indiana
|$1,607
|34%
|5
|Kentucky
|$1,627
|39%
|6
|Oklahoma
|$1,634
|37%
|7
|South Dakota
|$1,654
|35%
|8
|New Mexico
|$1,663
|41%
|9
|Alabama
|$1,688
|41%
|10
|Nebraska
|$1,696
|34%
doxo included a breakdown of the top 25 most expensive cities in the state, which excluded housing. The most expensive city, Charles Town, was about a thousand dollars more expensive than the 25th city, Oak Hill.
Top 25 Most Expensive West Virginia Cities
|City
|Average Monthly Bill (minus housing)
|1
|Charles Town
|$2,234
|2
|Bridgeport
|$2,012
|3
|Martinsburg
|$1,931
|4
|Morgantown
|$1,875
|5
|Weirton
|$1,779
|6
|Hurricane
|$1,707
|7
|Charleston
|$1,683
|8
|Berkeley Springs
|$1,545
|9
|Clarksburg
|$1,545
|10
|Barboursville
|$1,519
|11
|Moundsville
|$1,515
|12
|Hedgesville
|$1,510
|13
|Keyser
|$1,506
|14
|Bluefield
|$1,487
|15
|Saint Albans
|$1,466
|16
|Wheeling
|$1,446
|17
|Huntington
|$1,411
|18
|Princeton
|$1,401
|19
|Buckhannon
|$1,391
|20
|South Charleston
|$1,390
|21
|Fairmont
|$1,379
|22
|Beckley
|$1,357
|23
|Parkersburg
|$1,353
|24
|Vienna
|$1,312
|25
|Oak Hill
|$1,242
More information on doxo and the report can be found on its website.